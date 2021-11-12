Code suggests Android 12’s wallpaper-based Dynamic Color coming to OnePlus, others

While Material You’s design seems to be exclusive to Pixels for the foreseeable future, the wallpaper-based colors that so many associate with Android 12 may not. Apparently, Google has all but confirmed that Dynamic Color in Android 12 will come to devices from Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

A code commit spotted first on Twitter adds a “supporting manufacturer list of dynamic colors” to the Material Components library, which is hosted by Google on Github. The commit goes on to call out 15 different Android OEMs that will be using Dynamic Color in Android 12, including big names such as Oppo and OnePlus.

Oppo

Realme

OnePlus

Vivo

Xiaomi

Motorola

Itel

Tecno Mobile Limited

Infinix Mobility Limited

HMD Global

Sharp

Sony

TCL

Lenovo

Google

Interestingly, Samsung isn’t listed here despite the company already having added support for Dynamic Color in its Android 12 beta releases. This hints that Samsung’s implementation isn’t using the Material Components library, which means that it could cause trouble with some apps, specifically with third-party apps that rely on the Material Components library to change colors.

The existence of a hardcoded list such as this also hints that this isn’t a universal tool. Rather, new OEMs adopting Dynamic Color wouldn’t actually work with the feature in apps until those apps updated their code to reflect the expanding library, as XDA and Kieron Quinn point out.

