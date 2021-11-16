OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders hint at iPhone-like boxy design

Another day, another set of high-quality 3D renders, this time giving us a glimpse at the proposed OnePlus Nord N20 5G – and the design treads a very familiar path.

For better or worse over the past few years, we’ve seen a multitude of design traits hop the fence from the iPhone over to Android. It seems as though OnePlus liked the boxy design of the iPhone 12 and 13 series and has decided that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G needs some sharp corners of its own.

3D renders of the upcoming OnePlus Nord N20 5G were shared by the prolific @OnLeaks via 91Mobiles, and while there are definite hints of recent iPhone hardware, it could be a reinvigoration of the classic OnePlus X from 2015. This would be a great fan service, but it’s hard not to see the iPhone similarities with the proposed camera layout.

Looking at these renders more closely and you’ll see that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will come with a completely flat 6.43-inch AMOLED display, fairly slim bezels, but with a slightly more pronounced chin. This is par for the course on any affordable Android, so it comes as no surprise here either. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack along the top flat bezel, while there is apparently no room for the classic OnePlus alert slider this time around.









Other proposed specifications shared alongside the OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel secondary lens, and 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The selfie camera is said to be rated at 16 megapixels and found within an upper-left punch-hole notch.

No further details were shared, but we expect to learn more over the coming months.

