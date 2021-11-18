Google Messages may soon show iMessage reactions as emoji

The latest update to Google Messages prepares for a new way to handle the annoying iMessage reaction messages often seen in mixed group chats.

iMessage reactions as emoji

Surely every Android fan has at least one friend with an iPhone who insists on using reactions even though you don’t use iMessage. In those instances, you’ll receive lengthy messages along these lines:

Liked an image

Emphasized “We’re on our way”

In an iMessage group, these are simple reactions, but in mixed conversations, a fallback message is sent to let Android owners not miss that a message has been acknowledged and somewhat responded to. For some, this author included, these messages are incredibly annoying, with friends most often using reactions on incredibly long messages in a group chat, cluttering the message history.

In the newest beta update to Google Messages, version 10.7, we’ve found that Google may be preparing a more clever way of handling incoming iMessage reactions. According to a newly discovered preference (not yet live in the app), Google Messages should be able to intercept incoming iMessage reactions and instead show them as “emoji.”

ios_reaction_classification Show iPhone reactions as emoji

For now, it’s not clear exactly how this “classification” would work, but one would imagine Google Messages would spot incoming messages that start with something like “Liked” and try to match it to a previous message. Once it’s figured out what message is being reacted to, perhaps Google Message will hide the incoming iMessage fallback and instead show an emoji under the original message.

That said, iMessage has a different set of reactions than currently offered by Google Messages in RCS chats. Google may be accounting for this, as there is mention in the code of “mapping” the iMessage reactions, possibly mapping to the set of reactions available in Google Messages today, or perhaps just mapping to various emoji.

ios_reactions_mapping

Birthday reminders

Another feature being worked on with this Google Messages update is a handy birthday reminder. From what we can piece together, Google Messages’ conversation list will directly show you that it’s a particular person’s birthday, presumably based on their Google Contacts listing.

<string name=”birthday_conversation_list_item_text_no_name”>Wish them a Happy Birthday!</string>

If you’re in a chat with someone and it’s their birthday, you should also see a banner reminding you to wish them a happy birthday. This banner may also have a fun, bouncy birthday cake animation.

<string name=”birthday_banner_title_no_name”>”It’s their birthday today!”</string>

