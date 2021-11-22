Now Playing on Pixel readying redesign that adds ability to favorite songs

With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Now Playing gained a manual lookup capability that appears as a search button on the homescreen. The next Pixel update to Now Playing will introduce the ability to favorite songs and a bottom bar redesign.

The current reverse-chronological feed becomes the “History” tab, where you’ll notice that each line is now accompanied by a heart. That icon also appears in the sheet that slides up after tapping on a tune. Saving is also possible from the “note next to the track name on your Lock Screen” and the “heart icon in a Now Playing notification.”

Use Now Playing favorites to remember tracks you like when you hear them.

The “Favorites” tab will list everything that you’ve liked in a long-overdue addition. Since Now Playing works passively in the background, it can store a lot of tunes over the course of a day. This is less of an issue for an app like Shazam, where you actively launch it to find a track.

We enabled the Now Playing favorites redesign with the latest version of Android System Intelligence for the Pixel 6, which also yields the upcoming upgrade for At a Glance. It’s otherwise not yet live.

