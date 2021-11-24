Deals: Google Nest Thermostat drops to $95, Beats Studio Buds for $100, more

All of today’s deals are headlined by the Google Nest Thermostat at $95. That’s alongside the Best Studio Buds hitting $100 and Fitbit Charge 4 at $69. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Prep for winter with the Google Nest Thermostat

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $95. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. Amounting to 28% in savings, this is beating the discount we saw to kick off the Black Friday sale and the best of the holiday season so far.

Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart that is also still on sale, delivering a compact form factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio Buds hit $100

The Black Friday Beats deals are now going live as Amazon is offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds for $100 in all three styles. Delivering a new all-time low, you’d normally pay $150 with today’s offer amounting to 33% in savings while beating our previous mention by $30.

Having just launched earlier this summer as the some of latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review.

Fitbit Charge 4 falls to low of $69

Walmart is now offering the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $69. Typically going for as much as $130, today’s deal saves you a whopping 47% and marks a new all-time low. While it might not be the very latest model from Fitbit, the Charge 4 smartwatch still comes decked out with a slew of fitness features and sport modes, 24-hour sleep and heart rate tracking, plus 5ATM swimproofing. You’ll also note the inclusion of Active Zone Minutes here, so the watch will alert you when you’re in your ideal heart rate for your activity, making sure you’re getting the most out of your workouts. That’s all on top of seven-day battery life, Sleep Score, and smart notifications on the 1-inch OLED display.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: