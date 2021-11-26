Enjoy privacy and international Netflix libraries with an exclusive $0.99/ mo Black Friday deal from Ivacy VPN

If you have ever wanted to enjoy the wealth of content only available on streaming services outside of your own country, Ivacy VPN has just what you need and is offering an exclusive Black Friday deal to 9to5Google readers.

For Black Friday, Ivacy is offering 9to5Google readers a massive discount on its VPN service. You can sign up for a five-year plan for just $60, which works out to roughly $1 per month – a 90% discount.

Security and privacy are getting harder to find these days, especially as our lives move more online. Every website you browse gets to see your IP address, which is more than enough to identify roughly where you’re browsing from, if not even uniquely identify you.

When you connect to the internet through a VPN like the one offered by Ivacy, you’re adding a layer of protection to your browsing by connecting through another location entirely. Ivacy VPN has over 3,500 servers across 100 locations in over 50 different countries, offering many options to keep your browsing secure.

Beyond that, browsing from another location has some other benefits. Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Spotify all have different libraries in different countries. For instance, some shows are only available to US subscribers, meaning they would become unavailable if you traveled internationally. Similarly, some streaming services like BBC’s iPlayer are entirely unavailable outside of the UK. Whatever your needs, Ivacy’s Black Friday deal will ensure you’re ready to stream content from all over the world for the next five years for just $60.







Of course, if you’re just trying to unlock content from streaming services, you don’t need to send all of your traffic through a VPN in another country. That’s where Ivacy’s “Split Tunnelling” comes in, acting as a way for you to specify which of your apps you want to be protected by the VPN.

Or, for the more privacy-conscious, Ivacy also offers a feature called “internet kill switch.” Essentially, if your connection to Ivacy’s VPN gets interrupted for any reason, your device’s internet is entirely turned off. This prevents you from accidentally revealing your true IP address by browsing a website in the brief moments of a connection hiccup.





Most importantly, you can keep your privacy online and gain access to international streaming service libraries across all of your platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and – thanks to the Ivacy VPN Chrome extension – Chrome OS. With Ivacy’s five-year plan, available for just $60 for its exclusive Black Friday deal, protect up to 10 of your favorite devices through to 2026.

