The best gear to make the switch from iPhone to Android easier

The forever war looms on: iPhone or Android. Well, for those thinking of switching to an Android device from an Apple device, things have never been easier. There are so many accessories and devices that work well together to provide the same experience on a different platform. Let’s dig into these devices and accessories with our best gear for those looking to switch to Android.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Best Android experience

Switching from an iPhone to an Android device is no easy feat. Of course, you’re dealing with changing the suite of apps you use daily, as well as the overall software experience. Well, the best device to switch to would be the Pixel 6 series. Android 12 is in full swing with these devices. Not only that, but the software experience isn’t bloated with any OEM skin found on most other Android devices. The Pixel 6 carries a stock Android experience that is clean and very easy to use.

The hardware itself feels very sturdy and looks absolutely great. The glass back melds well with the metal siding, giving a premium look and feel. Of course, one of the main components in modern iPhones is the camera and all the features it packs. Well, the Pixel 6 Pro may be the way to go for you with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide to capture any sort of shot. The Pixel 6 Pro also has a telephoto lens that comes in at 48MP for capturing every little detail super far away. Not to mention, the Pixel 6 can shoot 4K at 60FPS for some highly detailed shots.

Personally, I switched to a Pixel 6 this year as my main device from an iPhone and haven’t looked back. The Tensor chip that drives the Pixel 6 is super fast and lends itself well to Google’s suite of AI-driven apps, making for a smooth experience. This year may be the year to switch over to Android 12 with the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 starts at only $599, and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899, meaning you save a good amount of money over choosing an iPhone.

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Best Android Wear Watch

Of course, the Apple Watch is supposed to work seamlessly with an iPhone. Naturally, that’s the case because the same manufacturer makes both devices. Unfortunately, there currently are no Google-made smartwatches to recommend besides FitBit’s line of fitness trackers. However, the next best thing is a WearOS watch made with the assistance of Google. That particular device would be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Off the bat, I will tell you one thing. You won’t get anywhere near the bezel size found on the Apple Watch Series 7, or lack thereof. However, you can find the same features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. This waterproof smartwatch has an Exynos W920 processor. This separation from the normal WearOS Snapdragon processor has resulted in a surprisingly capable watch with quick response time and fluid menu navigation. The same fitness tools are available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, such as blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep monitoring, as well as many other health features.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch to pair with an Android device. You can grab the Galaxy Watch 4 starting at $249 from:

Moment Case with (M)Force

Best case to ease the transition

One thing you may miss when switching from iPhone to Android would be Magsafe and all the accessories that are available with it. Well, fortunately, Moment has developed a case that uses their proprietary (M)Force, which is basically Magsafe. This means that the Magsafe charger is still usable with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as some Magsafe-branded car mounts.

The Moment case is also very sturdy and looks great. It provides enough strength while staying on the thinner side. Additionally, if you’re into taking the Pixel’s 50MP sensor for a spin, the Moment case works with Moment lenses as well (go figure).

The Moment Case with (M)Force can be found at the Google Store and on Moment’s website for $59.

Caseology Vault Case

Best affordable Pixel 6 case

Caseology has a long-standing name in cases. Personally, I’ve used plenty of Caseology cases and have had no issues. The situation is the same with the Caseology Vault case. This case provides a good amount of protection on all sides, including around the camera bump. The nice thing about the design is that it doesn’t feel too bulky, but it also smooths out the back of the phone, making the camera bar much less noticeable in hand.

To be honest, I’ve had plenty of drops in this case already, and if even one of them had resulted in any sort of damage, I would not recommend this case. That being the situation, I absolutely recommend this case. Not one drop has caused damage and the Pixel 6 is as secure as ever.

You can grab the Caseology Vault case on Amazon for only $13.

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro

Best Android TV

Even as an iPhone user, I used the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro as my go-to entertainment system. Android TV’s experience is straightforward and easy to use, even if you’re used to Apple TV and what it has to offer. Considering Apple TV is available in the form of an Android app on the SHIELD TV, it wouldn’t be all that hard to switch over to using it.

With an Android smartphone, it’s that much easier to cast media, whether that be YouTube or Netflix videos. The SHIELD TV takes advantage of AI-enhanced upscaling and 4K Dolby Vision to display some incredible-looking content. I truly believe the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV is one of the best Android TV experiences you can get right now. The NVIDIA SHIELD also comes in a non-Pro version that doesn’t have as much storage but comes in a much cleaner package.

You can grab the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro right now starting at $199 from:

You can get the NVIDIA SHIELD TV while it’s discounted right now from:

