Verizon launches Android TV 11-based soundbars w/ Bang & Olufsen, priced at $399 and $999

Following two generations of Android TV streaming boxes, Verizon is today launching a pair of soundbars based on the same OS. The Verizon Stream TV Soundbar and Soundbar Pro are now available for order – here’s what they bring to the table.

Running on top of Android TV 11, Verizon’s Stream TV Soundbar duo delivers the company’s Operator Tier skin on top of Android TV, with what appears to be a slightly redesigned interface compared to those older devices. As we pointed out in our review of the Stream TV box last year, it’s a relatively tame skin overall, with access to all the same apps and services with Verizon’s movie rentals and account billing as the only real differences on a functional level. Google Assistant and the Play Store are fully available.

Use the voice-powered remote with Google Assistant to search for content or control volume, TV power and other settings. The unique Find My Remote feature helps you keep track of the remote at all times. For content stored on your phone, built-in Chromecast can wirelessly stream select videos, pictures and music to your TV.

These soundbars, built in collaboration with renowned audio brand Bang & Olufsen, offer support for Dolby Atmos, albeit in a “virtual” form. The $399 standard Soundbar has five built-in speakers while the Soundbar Pro has nine speakers in total.

Video output on the Stream TV Soundbar hits 4K with full HDR support from the native Android TV interface and apps such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and others. Meanwhile, each soundbar has HDMI inputs which allow other devices such as game consoles.

The Verizon Stream TV Soundbar starts at $399 and is due to ship starting on December 14. Meanwhile, the Stream TV Soundbar Pro comes in at $999 and will ship the same date.

