YouTube for Android TV, other smart TVs adds new playlist UI instead of playing all videos

- Nov. 29th 2021 2:41 pm PT

0

Google has said before that the TV is one of the biggest areas where YouTube is growing, and as such the company has been improving its YouTube app on smart TV platforms. This week, the YouTube app for TVs is changing how it handles playlists.

With its latest update, YouTube on Android TV and other smart TV platforms now shows a proper playlist UI when you click on a playlist. This is updated from the previous behavior, which simply played the entire playlist immediately.

The new UI shows the playlist with its name and other details off to the left side of the display, with “Play all,” “Loop,” and “Save to Library” options. On the right side, the videos are listed in order, which allows users to start watching the playlist from any point.

Notably, we’re seeing this behavior rolled out on Android TV/Google TV devices on the latest app update, version 2.15.006. Another user is telling us that they’re seeing the same on a Samsung TV with app version 2.1.498. Like most YouTube features, though, it’s probably a safe bet that this is a server-side rollout.

Thanks Sterling!

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming platform, accepting videos from creators large and small
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones