Pixel 6 and 6 Pro plus 26 more devices join official ARCore support list

As expected, Google has now officially added the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro plus a further group of devices to the ARCore supported list.
Augmented reality experiences were touted as an integral component for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, with ARCore support almost guaranteed ahead of launch. However, Google’s own official supported devices list has only just been updated to include the flagship Pixel duo.
Prior to being added to this official ARCore support document, you were still able to access augmented reality experiences and take advantage of the tech on Pixel 6 hardware. In many cases though, Google will add devices in phases and the latest Pixel duo is joined by a further 26 smartphones and tablets from the likes of Motorola, Lenovo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.
As you’ll notice from the list below, there are a few devices that have been available for a few months already, and like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, you’ve been able to access ARCore compatible in-app features such as Live View in Google Maps:
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Infinix Mobile Zero X
- Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo
- Infinix Mobile Note 11
- Infinix Mobile Note 11 Pro
- Infinix Mobile Note 11S
- Kyocera Duraforce Ultra 5G
- Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
- Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
- Motorola moto g(50) 5G
- Motorola moto g(60)s
- Motorola motorola edge (2021)
- Motorola motorola edge 20 pro
- Motorola motorola edge 20
- Motorola motorola edge 20 lite
- OnePlus OnePlus Nord2 5G
- Sharp AQUOS sense6
- Sharp AQUOS zero6
- Tecno Camon 18P
- Tecno Camon 18 Premier
- Vivo V2105
- Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Zebra ET51L 10″ Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET56L 10″ Enterprise Tablet
- ZTE Libero 5G II
The ARCore supported device list is merely a formality – especially for the Pixel 6 series – but an important one nonetheless as it can often reveal unreleased hardware and confirms if any soon-to-be-launched tech will be able to access enhanced augmented reality experiences.
