Pixel 6 and 6 Pro plus 26 more devices join official ARCore support list

As expected, Google has now officially added the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro plus a further group of devices to the ARCore supported list.

Augmented reality experiences were touted as an integral component for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, with ARCore support almost guaranteed ahead of launch. However, Google’s own official supported devices list has only just been updated to include the flagship Pixel duo.

Prior to being added to this official ARCore support document, you were still able to access augmented reality experiences and take advantage of the tech on Pixel 6 hardware. In many cases though, Google will add devices in phases and the latest Pixel duo is joined by a further 26 smartphones and tablets from the likes of Motorola, Lenovo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

As you’ll notice from the list below, there are a few devices that have been available for a few months already, and like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, you’ve been able to access ARCore compatible in-app features such as Live View in Google Maps:

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Infinix Mobile Zero X

Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo

Infinix Mobile Note 11

Infinix Mobile Note 11 Pro

Infinix Mobile Note 11S

Kyocera Duraforce Ultra 5G

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Motorola moto g(50) 5G

Motorola moto g(60)s

Motorola motorola edge (2021)

Motorola motorola edge 20 pro

Motorola motorola edge 20

Motorola motorola edge 20 lite

OnePlus OnePlus Nord2 5G

Sharp AQUOS sense6

Sharp AQUOS zero6

Tecno Camon 18P

Tecno Camon 18 Premier

Vivo V2105

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Pad 5

Zebra ET51L 10″ Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET56L 10″ Enterprise Tablet

ZTE Libero 5G II

The ARCore supported device list is merely a formality – especially for the Pixel 6 series – but an important one nonetheless as it can often reveal unreleased hardware and confirms if any soon-to-be-launched tech will be able to access enhanced augmented reality experiences.

