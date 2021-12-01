Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu partnering with Google to shoot Pixel 6 ads

In addition to doing Google TV’s “Watch with Me” series, Simu Liu of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be shooting Pixel 6 ads.

Liu is officially a brand “ambassador” for the Pixel 6 similar to how Giannis Antetokounmpo last month became the “new face” of the NBA’s “Official Fan Phone”. The end result will be a series of digital ads and social media spots that “contextualize some of the new phones’ most interesting features in a style that puts Simu’s personality front and centre.”

Feature-focused advertising will do well to educate people about the Pixel 6’s various software capabilities. The camera is the most notable positive on the hardware front.

“In my industry, everyone tends to gravitate towards one way of communicating. But I think it’s time for me to make a change and shake things up with Google.” says Liu. “I’ve been trying out the Pixel 6 Pro for a couple weeks now, and I’m excited to share my thoughts on Pixel with the world.”

Simu Liu’s Pixel 6 ads will appear throughout the holiday season – he has 1.9 million Instagram followers and almost 775,000 on Twitter. It’s unclear whether they will air on television.

“Simu Liu has captured the hearts of Canadians with his inspirational story and newfound stardom, and we’re excited to continue telling that story through the Pixel 6,” says Laura Pearce, Head of Marketing, Google Canada.

This upcoming campaign comes as Google is giving its latest phones more high-profile marketing than previous years.

Told my parents I "got a job at @GoogleCanada" and they've never looked happier! Am I leaving important details out? Maybe. Am I just here to help promote the new #Pixel6? Absolutely. Do I even know how to code?! Not a chance. Still… don't ruin this for me.@MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/GsNOWRzKxF — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 1, 2021

