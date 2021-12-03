Android TV’s ‘Discover’ homescreen appears to be expanding to more users, especially in India

While Google TV is the future of Android on the biggest screen in your home, the platform’s older version isn’t going anywhere just yet. This week, Google seems to be rolling out Android TV’s latest “Discover” homescreen design out to users in India and some other regions.

Stepping back, Android TV has undergone a few design changes over the past few years, most recently with its “Discover” design that integrates some features from Google TV. This update is not Google TV, but rather evolves Android TV’s homescreen into one that has a “Discover” tab for content discovery and recommendations.

This new design first debuted in early 2021 in the US and a few other regions, and has been slowly expanding in the time since. This week, users are reporting that their devices are being updated with Android TV’s Discover layout. Reports seem to be coming mostly from India, but there are sparse reports from other regions as well.

In India, users on Reddit note that the update is being made available on Xiaomi Mi Box, OnePlus TV, and some TCL models. There are also reports of TCL TVs adopting this UI in Europe. One report also comes from Brazil. At this point, we’re unsure if Google has enabled this new UI worldwide.

