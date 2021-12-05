Alleged Google-made renders of ‘Pixel Watch’ surface, may be slightly out of date

A smartwatch in the “Made by Google” family is inevitable, and efforts to make it a reality have been a long time coming. Following the existence of a Google-made smartwatch possibly called the “Pixel Watch” being corroborated by two reliable sources this past week, some allegedly “official” renders of the device have surfaced.

The so-called “Pixel Watch” that was reported widely this past week as being a circular smartwatch with “no physical bezel” wasn’t pictured in last week’s reporting of the device.

However, YouTube Jon Prosser, who previously reported similar details about the product in April, has now posted renders allegedly made by Google. These renders appear to be concepts of the design, though Prosser claims they are “official marketing images.” If these are the renders are what we believe they are, it may explain some of the design inconsistencies seen throughout the images below. Those inconsistencies are also a good reason to take these with a grain of salt, as these may not be representative of the final product.

It’s implied that these renders are the same ones used to make recreated images of the smartwatch back in April, which would mean these images are eight months old at this point. In turn, there’s a good chance the design or some specific details are no longer entirely accurate. Supporting that theory is one image that shows Google Maps, but with a slightly different design from what Google has since released on the Wear OS 3 on the Galaxy Watch 4.

In the alleged renders, the product is referred to as the “Google Pixel Watch” and there’s a “Buy” button that would be in line with the Google Store. The product is described as “round” and “bezel-less” and as a device that brings “unity to hardware and software.”

One render also shows a UI for heart rate data. While this week’s report mentioned that Google is working on Fitbit integration for this product, these apparently older renders seem to still be portraying Google Fit. One of the watchface complications shows two rings, lining up with Fit’s Move Minutes and Heart Points.

Current reports point towards the “Pixel Watch” releasing in 2022, potentially as early as Spring. Pricing for the device is expected to be on the higher end to compete with the Apple Watch.

