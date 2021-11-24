New Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV devices get six free months of Peacock Premium

NBC is giving away six free months of Peacock Premium to new owners of Android and Google TV devices in a long-running offer that will be available all of next year.

Made by Google announced this offer today for the Chromecast with Google TV. However, the ToS reveals that “any device with the Google TV or Android TV operating system software that is purchased and activated during Offer Period” in the US is eligible. Existing owners are excluded along with Operator tier devices:

Eligible Devices do not include devices that come with the purchase of a pay TV subscription, which may be powered by a custom version of the Android TV operating system.

That period started on Monday and ends December 31, 2022, for an extensive partnership. After buying an eligible device and signing in to your Google Account, there will be a promotional Peacock banner in the “For You” or “Apps” tabs. It does not appear to be live yet today.

A valid form of payment is required at setup, but you won’t be charged until the six months are over. Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 per month, while there’s a Peacock Premium Plus tier that removes ads. At the time of redemption, you cannot be a current subscriber, while this is “one-time use only.”

