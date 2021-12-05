Some Chromecast with Google TV, Netflix bundle buyers accidentally get another 6 months for free

From launch, the Chromecast with Google TV has been available with a Netflix bundle that gets you six months of access to the streaming service for just $40 more. A bug looks to be causing some of those Chromecast buyers to get another Netflix promo code for free service.

The Chromecast with Google TV comes in at $49.99 — currently $10 off — and the Netflix bundle is $89.99. For $40, you get six months of a 2-screen Netflix Standard Streaming plan that normally costs $83.94. It’s quite a good deal, with the bundle said to be available until December 31, 2021. (That said, you have until March 1, 2022 to redeem if you purchased over the holidays.)

Many took advantage of this offer, with this variant out of stock when it first became available in late 2020. Some of those first Chromecast buyers now report that they have received another email to get six more months of Netflix for free.

These handful of people assumed that the redemption process wouldn’t work, but they now have six more months of Netflix, thus increasing the value of their original purchase by a great deal.

This in all likelihood is a bug with the redemption system. It’s unclear how widespread this problem is, and it will be interesting to see what steps Google takes for those that have successfully redeemed the additional offer. I would not expect people that rush out to buy a new Chromecast today in hopes of getting double the advertised credit to get lucky.

Chime in below if you’ve in a similar boat. Mainly, we’re curious about whether this buyer-friendly issue is only for those that purchased the dongle at the very start.

