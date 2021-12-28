Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra now $460 off, Galaxy Buds Pro $125, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $460 refurbished discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. That’s alongside Govee portable smart lamps from $30 and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro at $125. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G now $460 off

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphones starting at $140. Amongst the other markdowns, our top pick is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G starting at $842. Down from its original $1,200 price tag, today’s offer is marking the best we’ve seen to date at $58 below the Black Friday price tag and $158 the current Amazon discount. Those on Verizon can drop the price to $740.

Entering as the latest flagship handset from Samsung, its Galaxy S21 Ultra arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save on Govee portable smart lamps from $30

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Starpal Pro Portable RGB Smart Lamp for $36. Marking a new all-time low at 40% off, you’d typically pay $60 with today’s offer delivering only the third notable discount to date.

Arriving with a portable design, Govee’s Ambient Lamp works over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to control it with either Alexa and Google Assistant or your smartphone. Its internal battery pairs with full color illumination and can last over 4 hours on a single charge. Our hands-on review gives you a better idea of what to expect – you can also save on the standard model at $30.

Save on Dreametech robotic vacuums

Dreametech is now rolling out a series of promotions across its popular stable of smart robotic vacuums, with the Bot Z10 Pro leading the way at $479.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at 20% in savings and one of the all-around best discounts yet. Feauturing both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this model has 4000Pa suction power as well as a 150-minute runtime. Though the best feature has to be its companion dirt disposal unit, which holds 65 days worth of dust and debris before it’s time to empty.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking the Dreametech Bot L10 Pro at $391.99, as well as the Bot D9 for $247.99. These aren’t as high-end as the Z10 Pro, but they still deliver autonomous cleaning functionality.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver intelligent ANC

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $125 in all styles. Down from its normal going rate of up to $200, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 and marks a new all-time low.

These earbuds deliver intelligent active noise cancellation that allow you to easily block out distractions around you with a single tap. The Galaxy Buds Pro also features 11mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters for high-quality sound. On top of that, these headphones are water-resistant and IPX7 rated to keep going rain or shine. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Dell Ultrasharp Webcam vs. Razer Kiyo Pro [Video]

NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and start gaming [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Pro X Series brings pro audio hardware to creators [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: