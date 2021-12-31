YouTube TV losing a handful of sports and regional channels today

Earlier this month, Google’s cord-cutting service and Disney resolved their dispute. YouTube TV is now set to lose a handful of minor channels before the new year begins.

Nationwide, YouTube TV is losing CNBC World and NBC Sports Network. The former is a digital news channel, while the latter is part of an NBCUniversal shift that impacts all services rather than being due to a contract dispute. Google and NBC signed a new contract in October.

Please note that NBC Sports Network is ceasing operations for all distributors, but much of its programming will be transferred to USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV.

Meanwhile, New England Cable News (NECN) is going away for people in that region, with three Stadium College Sports channels, which are part of the Sports Plus bundle, also departing.

As usual, you will no longer be able to watch live TV or access recorded Library content from those channels. They will leave YouTube TV on December 31, 2021 for a rather short notice period.

The full email is below:

We are writing to inform you of a few changes to our channel lineup. The following channels will no longer be made available on YouTube TV starting today, Friday, December 31, 2021, and you will no longer be able to watch live or access content you may have recorded in your Library from these channels: CNBC World NBC Sports Network Please note that NBC Sports Network is ceasing operations for all distributors, but much of its programming will be transferred to USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV.

