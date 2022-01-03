Deals: Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen $60, Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight $42, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a New Year’s Google Nest sale from $25. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight at $42 and a 3-pack of Philips Hue color bulbs for $81. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest smart displays and speakers go on sale for New Year’s

Starting off the week, a collection of Google Nest speakers and smart displays are going on sale headlined by the Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $60 courtesy of Adorama and other retailers. Normally fetching $100, this is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday where it sold for $10 less and the second-best discount to date.

Outfitting your Google Assistant setup with a 7-inch display, the latest iteration of Nest Hub arrives with all of the usual voice-activated features you’d expect. Ranging from smart home control to pulling up cooking videos in the kitchen and more, there’s also the new addition of Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight drops to $42

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight for $42. Normally fetching $50 or more when you factor in shipping direct from Wyze, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while marking one of the very first discounts we’ve seen since launching last summer.

Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Alongside its IP65 weather-resistant design, there’s also an added spotlight module which can be toggled on and off in the app or automated to respond to motion events and the like. Other notable features like a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage and continuous recording round out the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Grab three Philips Hue color bulbs for $81

Amazon is now offering a three-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Bluetooth Smart Bulbs for $81. Not just down from the usual $135 going rate, today’s also offer amounts to 40% in savings while beating the Black Friday mention by $19 to mark the second-best price to date.

A notable package for those just getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding their existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue environment. At just $30 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Dell Ultrasharp Webcam vs. Razer Kiyo Pro [Video]

NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and start gaming [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Pro X Series brings pro audio hardware to creators [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: