Upcoming Pixel 6 update will fix dropped Wi-Fi, Pixel Stand set-up, PiP bugs, and more

While the next Pixel 6 update is not arriving until later this month, Google today detailed what the January security patch addresses.

Today’s update will be combined with the nearly 100 fixes in the December patch that most Pixel 6 owners have yet to receive following the OTA being pulled due to calling issues. It will be available in late January.

In short, all 10 bullet points apply to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Unique to Google’s latest phones is a fix for Wi-Fi dropping in-and-out.

Meanwhile, all currently supported devices (Pixel 3a+) get fixes relating to incorrect data usage being reported in the Settings app and a memory leak in the system UI. Google also resolved the Picture-in-Picture window occasionally not rendering (appearing in two places at once) correctly, and has a patch for hidden navigation bars when switching device orientation.

As promised, the company has resolved the emergency calling issue related to apps like Microsoft Teams on the Pixel 3 (update set for Q1) and newer.

Per the charting system introduced last month:

*[1] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 4 / XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

Included on Pixel 4 / XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[3] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[4] Included on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

Framework

Fix for issue causing screen to unlock after missed call when no screen lock is set *[1].

Network & Telephony

General fixes & improvements for network

Fix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed *[4].

Power

Fix for issue preventing Pixel Stand setup to start after updating apps in certain conditions *[2].

System

Fix for issue causing incorrect data usage accounting in Network menu on some networks *[1].

User Interface

Fix for issue causing a black frame to appear when dismissing the Assistant overlay on the lock screen

Fix for issue causing memory leak in system UI under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing navigation bar to be hidden when switching device orientation in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing PIP window to render incorrectly for certain apps *[1].

Wi-Fi

Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi network to drop connection in certain conditions *[3].

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: