Fitbit’s 2021 year in review reveals the global average Sleep Score and other worldwide stats

For the past several years, Fitbit has used aggregated and anonymized user data to release global health stats. The 2021 year in review reveals that Fitbit users around the world slept 6.5 hours every night.

This global sleep average is accompanied by an average Sleep Score of 77. The U.S. CDC recommends that adults (16-60) get 7 or more hours of sleep per night.

Most people slept at 11:18 p.m. and woke up at 7:03 a.m., while Finland retakes the top spot in the “Countries that got the most sleep” list. It held that number one position in 2018 and 2019, but was dethroned last year by Belgium, which is third in 2021. Second is Ireland, while the Netherlands and New Zealand round the list.

Meanwhile, the “Fitbit community clocked in at 22 billion total miles walked” or 46 trillion steps, with Friday, May 14 being the “most active day.” Users in Hong Kong took the most steps.

Other highlights of the January 1, 2021 – December 28, 2021 data sees Italy being the country with the lowest resting heart rate (RHR) and Switzerland as the place with the most Active Zone Minutes (AZM).

Resting heart rate, or RHR, is the number of times the heart beats per minute when still and well-rested. RHR can be an important indicator of fitness level and overall cardiovascular health. Though it can vary based on age and other factors, in general, the lower their RHR, the healthier the person is.

Fitbit users last year were emailed a review of basic stats, but it’s unclear whether a 2021 edition is coming. That said, you can easily look up that info by heading to a metric in the app, expanding the chart, and switching to the “1 Year” tab.

