Fitbit tests ‘Sleep Animals’ to encourage better slumber with fun, useful comparisons

The “Sleep Score” is one of Fitbit’s most alluring metrics that people like to compare and improve on. Fitbit is now testing “Sleep Animals” as a friendly but surprisingly smart way to encourage “better sleep health.”

At the moment, Sleep Animals requires Fitbit Premium, but not all subscribers are seeing them, as it’s in beta. If rolled out to your account, visiting the Sleep page will reveal a new card in-between the top bar graph and your daily score.

This beta feature is only available for a limited time and to a limited number of Fitbit Premium users. This feature will require a Premium membership.

There’s a high-level assessment, e.g., “Your sleep has been short.” Tapping takes you to a full page that includes an adorable graphic of your creature sleeping and a paragraph describing why their characteristics are similar to yours. It ends on a note about how to improve, with users assigned an animal every month.

All six Fitbit Sleep Animals are available below, with this feature in progress since May:

Slow to sleep tortoise

Tortoises take a while to get to the goal line. It may be taking some time for you to fall asleep, so you may end up being awake in bed for a while. Once you fall asleep, you tend to get a good amount of sleep. Try following a bedtime routine to help you prepare for sleep. Consider things like shutting off screens earlier and meditating before sleep.

Restless sleep parrot

Parrots have lively attention spans and lots of energy. Your body has probably been moving around during sleep lately. The jostling might briefly wake you up, but most of the time you probably don’t even remember it. While you tend to be a lighter sleeper, you likely get a good night’s sleep for the most part. You generally get enough deep sleep, but you tend to get a lower portion of dream (REM) sleep. Smooth out your sleep with a quiet, dark sleep environment and daily habits – such as physical exercise and meditation – that promote restful sleep.

Shallow sleep hedgehog

Hedgehogs are lightweight mammals and usually small enough to fit in the palm of a hand. Your sleep has been short and light. When you sleep, you probably get a lower amount of deep and dream (REM) sleep, and you usually get less sleep than you might need. You tend to fall asleep easily, and you don’t have too many nights where you’re awake for a long time. To go deeper, try creating space for some quiet time before sleep.













Short sleep giraffe

Giraffes are tall, but they sleep a short amount compared to other animals. You have been sleeping pretty soundly. You tend to have few long awakenings and you have a higher proportion of dream (REM) sleep. However, you might not be getting as much sleep as you need. Aim for consistent bed and wake times that allow for enough sleep. Going to sleep just a little earlier can have a big impact!

Segmented sleep dolphin

Dolphins are jazzed creatures that whistle, click, and squeak to the world around them. You might find it difficult to turn your jazzed brain off for sleep. You tend to sleep in chunks which makes your sleep quality uneven. Likely because you’re tired from light sleep at night, you may feel the need to catch up with naps. Improve your deep sleep with fewer naps and a consistent bedtime wind down routine that is screen free.

Solid sleep bear

You have been sleeping soundly. You sleep well through the night with few long awakenings and an elevated amount of deep and REM sleep. Stick to your sleep routine, and pay attention to dietary and activity changes that might affect sleep.

