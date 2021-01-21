While we’re now three weeks into 2021, Fitbit today just sent out its 2020 year in review. It’s quite straightforward with the now-Google company telling users of their most active day and total counts for the last 12 months.

Way to scale every obstacle 2020 threw at you. Now step back and admire all the accomplishments you’re bringing into 2021.

Fitbit starts by noting your “most active day” and how many steps were taken. This is followed by total steps and miles (or kilometers depending on where you’re located), with each accompanied by Fitbit’s usual real-world comparisons. All users were compared to the length of a cruise ship (1,000 feet) and the 21-mile width of the English Channel.

That’s unfortunately the extent of personalized information, with users only able to share via Facebook through a custom webpage that shows those three stats. Twitter was an option previously, while most people will likely just screenshot. In the past, the year in review was sent out in the first week of the month. Overall, this practice dates back to 2018 (for 2017 stats).

The rest of the email/page is compiled from “aggregated and anonymized data of global Fitbit users from January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020,” like how the daily average active zone minutes was 47 in 2020. The three countries with the highest counts were Spain, Japan, and Australia.

On the slumber front, the average sleep score was 76 with an average of 6.8 hours of total sleep per day. Most people went to bed at 11:20 p.m. and woke up at 8:03 a.m. Rounding out Fitbit’s 2020 year in review is top reads from their company health blog and the two most-used Premium session videos.

