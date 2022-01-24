Deals: Google Nest Hub Max hits $169, LG 4K OLED TVs $300 off, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with Google Nest Hub Max at $169. That’s alongside LG’s popular OLED 4K TVs at $300 off and an Assistant-enabled smart thermostat at $149. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub Max is down to $169

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Hub Max for $169. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer is not only $10 below the Black Friday discount, but beats our previous mention by $20 and marks one of the best prices to date.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Save $300 on LG’s popular OLED C1 and A1 series 4K smart TVs

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s lineup of new 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs headlined by the 48-inch model at $1,097. Normally fetching $1,397, you’re looking at $300 in savings with today’s offer marking a return to the Amazon all-time low. This also is the first discount since back on Black Friday and one of the very first times we’ve seen this all-time low price.

As one of LG’s latest TVs, you’re looking at the headlining inclusion of an OLED panel which comes backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience.

Honeywell’s T9 Assistant-enabled thermostat hits $149

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $149. Typically selling for $200, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside the second-best price to date. Today’s offer has only been bested once before when it sold for $8 less on Black Friday.

If you’ve been struggling this winter to keep your home the perfect temperature battling the cold, Honeywell’s T9 thermostat brings some added smarts to lend a hand. Alongside Alexa and Google Assistant support, there’s also an included room sensor for hyperlocal readings for automatically adjusting the temperature. Not to mention, automation and schedule support, as well as a built-in touchscreen display.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Wyze Cam Pan v2 adds color night vision and more [Video]

DJI Mic wireless kit review: Versatile audio in a premium package [Video]

Wemax Nova 4K UST projector review: Performance on a budget? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: