YouTube Shorts have amassed over 5 trillion views in under 2 years

Short-form videos have taken the internet by storm over the past few years thanks to the rise of platforms such as TikTok. YouTube Shorts first made its debut in 2020, and in the time since, creators have collectively generated over 5 trillion views.

In a blog post today, YouTube CEO Susan Wojicicki laid out the platform’s priorities for 2022, which includes YouTube expanding some shopping features, some work with NFTs, and more. Alongside those reveals, though, Wojicicki also announced that YouTube Shorts have managed to collect over 5 trillion views since their debut.

More people are creating content on YouTube than ever before. We’re seeing momentum across the platform, including on Shorts. We’ve now hit 5 trillion all time views on Shorts!

This is certainly a very impressive number, as YouTube Shorts only made their debut in 2020 in India, and only expanded worldwide last year.

The post further comments on the success of Shorts, saying that an expansion to the “Remix” feature will be coming this year, and that YouTube is testing new ways for creators to monetize Shorts beyond the “Shorts Fund” in over 100 countries and “BrandConnect.”

