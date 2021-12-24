TikTok has been more popular than Google during the last few months of 2021

The viral hit TikTok has basically taken over the internet during the past two years, and now there are stats to back it up. According to a new report, TikTok was a more popular domain than Google over the course of 2021.

CloudFlare this week went through some data on the most popular entities on the internet. As it turns out, the most popular domain on the internet during 2021, at least most of the year, was TikTok.com.

This comes as a surprise, really, considering that TikTok was in seventh place at the same point in 2020, well behind Google’s first place spot. What changed? In the report, CloudFlare explains that TikTok took the top slot away from Google in February for a day, then Google took it back. Then, TikTok made its way back into first for a few days in March, and things when back and forth through the Summer. From September through November and December, though, TikTok has retained the top slot, pushing Google to the second-most used domain on the web.

The data used to create this report comes not just from Google Search, but all of the company’s products that use the “Google.com” domain. This includes Maps, Translate, Photos, News, and countless other invaluable tools. What’s impressive about TikTok’s win here, is that it was done only using the single product.

Some other interesting tidbits from the CloudFlare report include Instagram having dropped out of the top ten, and YouTube having taken the top slot specifically on February 2, 2021 as a video went massively viral on that day,

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: