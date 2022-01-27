TCL 30 V brings mid-range specs, Android 11, and C-Band 5G to Verizon for just $299

At CES earlier this month, TCL launched its latest duo of Android smartphones with the TCL 30 series. Now, the carrier-branded devices are starting to make their stateside debuts with the TCL 30 V launching today on Verizon Wireless.

Available now from Verizon, the TCL 30 V is a mid-range phone by its spec sheet, but one still packed with the latest network tech. As it stands currently, the $299 device is the most affordable smartphone certified for use with Verizon’s new C-Band 5G network which acts as a middle ground between the slower sub6 Nationwide networks and the super-fast but limited mmWave networks.

The TCL 30 V brings with it a definitely mid-range experience beyond that, however. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs Android 11 out of the box (and should get Android 12 eventually) with a 6.67-inch 1080p display. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back along with a trio of cameras — 50MP primary, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. A 16MP front-facing camera serves selfie-takers, while a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging keeps everything powered up.

As mentioned, pricing on the TCL 30 V lands at $299, with monthly pricing on Verizon at $9.99/month for 30 months. New customers can get the phone for free with a new Unlimited plan.

