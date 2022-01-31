Deals: OnePlus 9/Pro return to all-time lows at $269 off, Fitbit Versa 3 $180, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by all-time lows on the OnePlus 9/Pro at up to $269 off. That’s alongside both the Fitbit Versa 3 and Luxe wearables on sale from $100 and a one-day TCL Android Gold Box event. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9/Pro return to all-time lows

Amazon is now rolling out Black Friday-level pricing on the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $800. Delivering $269 in savings, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low from its usual $1,069 price tag set in November. OnePlus 9 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the flagship experience. Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed five-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display to view all of your shots on, as well as 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. So if the all-new OnePlus 10 series don’t catch your attention, today’s sale is all the more notable. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Those all-time low discounts noted above also carry over to the OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone, dropping to $600 at Amazon. In this case, you’re looking at another chance to score the best price to date since the last drop over Black Friday at $130 off. This more affordable version of OnePlus smartphone isn’t quite as flagship-caliber as the lead deal, but it still arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a five-sensor camera array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Fitbit Versa 3 and Luxe wearables now on sale

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $180 in several styles. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer is returning to the Black Friday price at $50 off in order to mark the second-best discount to date. Coming within $1 of the all-time low, this is also the best we’ve seen since back in April of 2021. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to six-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

If a more traditional fitness tracker is going to cut it instead, Amazon is also now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $100. Down from $150, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low with 33% in savings attached that matches our previous Black Friday mention. This is also the first discount since and one of the only markdowns so far. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its five-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on TCL Android tablets and smartphones, today only

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 31% off a selection of TCL Android smartphones, tablets, and more. Our top pick is the new TCL TAB 10s Android Tablet at $160. Having launched last year with a $240 price tag, it dropped to $200 earlier this month and is now down the extra $40. This is not only marking one of the first overall discounts, but a new all-time low, as well.

TCL’s recent Tab 10s arrives with a 10.1-inch display and comes powered by an octa-core processor. Ideal for all kinds of content consumption thanks to an 8,000mAh battery, there’s also 3GB of RAM for when you do have to handle checking emails and the like. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight into what to expect.

