[Update: Claim now] Google adds seven Stadia Pro games for February 2022, including Life Is Strange

The year continues with February 2022 bringing seven games to Stadia Pro in an increase from the previous drop.

Update 2/1: The February 2022 games — Life Is Strange Remastered [9 a.m. PT], Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered [9 a.m. PT], Cosmic Star Heroine, Merek’s Market, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, One Hand Clapping, and PHOGS! — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Tuesday, February 1 will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Life Is Strange Remastered ($24.99) and Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered ($24.99):

Play as Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price from a violent altercation. The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay.

Set three years before ‘Life is Strange’, you play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.

That’s followed by Cosmic Star Heroine ($14.99), Merek’s Market ($19.99), Nanotale – Typing Chronicles ($19.99), One Hand Clapping ($14.99), and PHOGS! ($24.99):

Alyssa L’Salle was one of the top secret agents at the Agency of Peace & Intelligence on the Planet Araenu. But when she uncovers a horrible conspiracy, she has to go rogue in order to save the day! Can Alyssa save the galaxy when everyone (and everything) is out to stop her!

A chaotic crafting game about running a medieval shop. Take ownership of a small shop as you haggle, barter and craft your way through a comical single player campaign or team up with friends to supply the whole town.

Nanotale – Typing Chronicles is an atmospheric typing adventure RPG set in a colorful vibrant world. Follow Rosalind, a novice Archivist, as she journeys out to explore a distant world. On her quest to gather knowledge, she collects samples of mystic natural beauties. Everything is peaceful. War is a thing of the distant past. In the shadows, a tale of dissonant magic is spreading, instilling corruption into broken hearts.

Sing into your microphone to solve musical puzzles. Wander through whimsical worlds. Collaborate with colorful characters. Face dozens of different challenges that encourage you to explore the limits of your singing voice, building up your confidence as you play. Don’t worry about hitting the wrong notes, One Hand Clapping is all about taking risks and learning from your mistakes. Find out just how far your voice can take you!

In PHOGS! you play as a duo of dogs on a captivating, puzzle-filled adventure. Linked by a stretchy belly, you’ll need to bark, bite and bounce your way through obstacles set across the themed worlds of Food, Sleep and Play, in co-op or single-player.

This month sees two claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro: DIRT 5 and MotoGP20.

The count now stands at 50 titles after the additions/subtractions:

Wave Break, HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, Little Big Workshop, Destroy All Humans!, Journey to the Savage Planet, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Crayta: Premium Edition, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, Killer Queen Black, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Kemono Heroes, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, The Darkside Detective, FLOOR KIDS, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Blue Fire, Moonlighter, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, ARK: Survival Evolved, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Unto the End, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Hello Engineer, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Darksiders 3, Bloodstained, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders, Life Is Strange Remastered, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Merek’s Market, One Hand Clapping, PHOGS!

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro February 2022 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: