Samsung’s Galaxy S22 keeps appearing ahead of official unveil this week; here are the latest leaks

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, but the leaks have done anything but slow down. Just in the past several days, we’ve seen leaks regarding Galaxy S22 pricing, the phone show up in retail, and much more. Here’s the latest info.

Pricing for Galaxy S22 leaks from Korea

There has been some assorted Galaxy S22 price leaks to date, and now ETNews has detailed on the Galaxy S22’s pricing in Samsung’s home country of South Korea. In that market, the Galaxy S22 series will apparently start at KRW 999,000, go to KRW 1,199,000 for the S22+, and KRW 1,452,000 for the S22 Ultra.

If those leaks turn out to be true, pricing for the Galaxy S22 series will be virtually identical to the S21 series, despite increased production costs. That same report claims that Samsung has reserved around 700,000 units for its home market.

Galaxy S22 series shows up in a US retail store

Tech leaker Dohyun Kim posted a few pictures to Twitter of a Galaxy S22 series poster in an AT&T store. The pictures were taken down on Twitter, but shared with LetsGoDigital and reposted along with the folks over at PhoneArena saving some of the images.

There’s not much to be gathered from those pictures beyond corroborating countless previous design leaks, but it’s certainly quite funny that they were put up in the store so far ahead of time.

Galaxy S22 tipped to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India

Samsung usually uses a mix of Qualcomm and its own Exynos chips across different regions, and India is usually one region where Samsung’s chips are used. According to PriceBaba, though, the Indian versions of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead of the Exynos 2200.

Case leaks galore

Thanks to TechInsider, a ton of official cases for the Galaxy S22 series have leaked. Interestingly, some of those cases are inspired by the ones that first arrived for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. We’ve included a handful of those cases below.

