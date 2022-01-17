Samsung unveils Exynos 2200 with ‘Xclipse’ GPU that supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing

Following an unexplained delay last week, Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced the Exynos 2200. The most significant aspect of this high-end mobile processor is the AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse GPU.

The Exynos 2200 has a 1+3+4 configuration that starts with an Arm Cortex X2 “flagship” core. This is followed by three Cortex-A710 “big” cores that are “performance and efficiency balanced,” while four power-efficient Cortex-A510 “little” cores round out the CPU. Like Qualcomm’s competing chip, these ARMv9 cores are built on a 4nm process.

Meanwhile, the “Xclipse GPU” uses AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture as a “backbone” to bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) to mobile gaming.

Ray tracing is a revolutionary technology that closely simulates how light physically behaves in the real world. By calculating the movement and the color characteristic of light rays as they bounce off the surface, ray tracing produces realistic lighting effects for graphically rendered scenes.

Variable rate shading is a technique that optimizes GPU workload by allowing developers to apply lower shading rate in areas where overall quality will not be affected. This gives GPU more room to work on areas that matter most to the gamers and improve frame-rate for smoother gameplay.

Samsung explains the GPU branding as such:

Xclipse is the combination of ‘X’ that represents Exynos, and the word ‘eclipse’. Like an eclipse, the Xclipse GPU will bring an end to the old era of mobile gaming and mark the start of an exciting new chapter.

Elsewhere, the company touts an upgraded neural processing unit (NPU) that has double the performance of its predecessor for AI and more parallel calculations. The ISP (image signal processor) supports up to 200MP sensors and 4K HDR or 8K resolution video, as well as:

Up to 108 MP in single camera mode

Up to 64+36 MP in dual camera

Up to seven individual image sensors and drive four concurrently for advanced multi-camera setups

Decodes videos up to 4K at 240fps or 8K at 60fps

Encodes videos up to 4K at 120fps or 8K at 30fps

The Exynos 2200 features an advanced multi-format codec (MFC) that integrates an AV1 decoder, which Qualcomm still doesn’t offer.

The advanced display solution features HDR10+ adding more dynamic range and depth to the picture and offers refresh rates of up to 144Hz for a more responsive and smoother transitioning experience when scrolling or playing games

There’s also a 3GPP Release 16 5G modem that supports sub-6GHz and mmWave bands for speeds up to 10Gbps. In terms of security:

For safekeeping, the Exynos 2200 comes with Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys as well as to play a role as RoT (Root of Trust). Also, an inline encryption HW for UFS and DRAM has been reinforced to have user data encryption safely shared only within the secure domain.

Samsung says the Exynos 2200 is “currently in mass production.”

