Galaxy Watch 4 update turns off the lights when you fall asleep, adds custom interval training, more

Samsung’s Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 4 series is getting another major update this week, with new features including custom interval training, sleep coaching, and more.

With an update coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung is adding a couple of key new features. First, this includes a handful of new fitness features.

Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch 4 is adding support for custom interval training. This new feature will allow Watch 4 owners to pre-set the duration, distance, and number of sets for a workout. The Watch 4’s Body Composition feature is also being updated to provide insights from “Centr,” a digital fitness app curated by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. Galaxy Watch 4 owners can now get a 30-day free trial to Centr as opposed to the usual seven-day trial. After that, the monthly pricing for the program is $29.99.

Another new feature coming to Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch 4 is sleep coaching. Samsung will start showing “sleep animals” after collecting sleep data to represent the user’s sleep type. After that, a 4-5 week coaching program is available to help Watch 4 owners improve their sleep quality.

Fitbit started testing a nearly identical feature to its service last year, but the company has yet to roll it out to all users.

Also related to health, Samsung is adding a neat new ability to the Galaxy Watch 4. With the latest updates, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be able to automatically recognize when you fall asleep and turn off the lights in your home at that point.

The catch, somewhat predictably, is that this functionality only works if your smart lights support Samsung SmartThings. Thankfully, that’s not going to be a major point of contention, as most major smart home brands support SmartThings in one way or another.

When it comes to waking up refreshed, a peaceful and quiet environment is key to achieving a healthy rest as well. Galaxy Watch4 recognizes when users fall asleep and automatically turns off Samsung SmartThings enabled lights to help create better sleeping conditions.

All of these new features will arrive starting on February 9 through an update to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, available through the Galaxy Wearable app.

Finally, Samsung is also debuting a few new official bands for the Galaxy Watch 4 series this week. These include new “burgundy” and “cream” colorways and an official fabric band. There’s also a new link bracelet band coming, and Samsung is adding more colors to some of its stock watchfaces as well.

More on Galaxy Watch 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: