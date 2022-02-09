Galaxy S22 tidbits: Where recycled materials are used, pet portraits, extra colors, more

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series made its debut today, bringing with it a revival of the Galaxy Note in spirit. There’s a lot to know about these new devices, but here are a few little tidbits you might have missed, including where Samsung is actually using recycled materials on the Galaxy S22.

Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22 series

First and foremost, let’s catch up on the core details of the Galaxy S22 series. There are three phones, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The latter being the Note revival. Pricing starts at $799 and goes up through $1,199, without storage upgrades.

Here’s where Samsung uses those recycled materials

Before the Galaxy S22’s launch, Samsung proudly announced that the phones would be using a new type of plastic material made from recycled fishing nets. The company has now confirmed exactly where that material is used since, after all, it’s not obvious in these phones that are primarily metal and glass.

The “ocean-bound” plastic is used for the inner portion of the power and volume keys as well as the silo that houses the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Meanwhile, the speaker module is made from “post-consumer” plastic material.

Samsung also uses 100% recycled paper in its Galaxy S22 packaging, and minimal use of plastic throughout the packaging.

Better support for pet photos

With the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is expanding support for portrait mode in its camera software to take better shots of pets. The company explains:

Galaxy S22 and S22+ are also equipped with Samsung’s latest AI technology that takes your photos to the next level. It’s easy to take perfect Portrait Mode photos with the new AI Stereo Depth Map, and your subjects will look better than ever with even the smallest details appearing crisp and clear thanks to a sophisticated AI algorithm. The same works for your favorite furry friend: Galaxy S22/S22+’s new Portrait mode helps prevent pet hair from blending into the background, so you always get the best shot of your pet.

Samsung.com has exclusive colors

The Galaxy S22 series includes a few solid color options in its stock lineup from burgundy to black, but there are even more choices if you order from Samsung.com. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will come in violet, blue, yellow, and “graphite” colors online, while the S22 Ultra will add that same “graphite,” along with red and blue colors.

