Galaxy S22 Ultra is the Note reborn – S Pen slot, 5,000 mAh battery, and 45W charging for $1,199

The Galaxy Note is dead. Long live the Galaxy Note. Samsung just rebooted its popular Galaxy Note series by merging the design and signature S Pen into its new Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Coming in as Samsung’s top-of-the-line option this year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra truly is a reborn Galaxy Note, with a design that’s more similar to 2020’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra than it is to the rest of the Galaxy S21 lineup. Features include not only S Pen support, but a stylus that’s built into the phone itself with a storage silo at the bottom of the phone. Samsung also says that the S Pen has 70% lower latency on the S22 Ultra compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its add-on S Pen.

The phone has a large 6.8-inch display to use that S Pen, complete with curved sides and a QHD+ SuperAMOLED panel for sharp content and vibrant colors. The display, of course, carries a 120Hz refresh rate and, new this year, can hit 1,750 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 Ultra packs either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, depending on region, and has 8GB of RAM in its base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options all come with 12GB of RAM.

Out of the box, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is running on top of Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and is promised four years of major updates and five years of security updates.

Galaxy S22 Ultra further has a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 45W wired charging (no charger in the box), 15W wireless charging, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The phone has support for UWB, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

As far as cameras go, the S22 Ultra has a virtually identical setup to last year’s S21 Ultra. Features include a 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto. There’s also a 40MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colorways from Samsung.com, carriers, and major retailers.

Pricing for the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 for the 8GB/128GB model. Pre-orders open today, February 9, and run through later this month. Pre-orders come with $200 in Samsung credit from Samsung.com and 25% off a Galaxy Tab S8 too.

