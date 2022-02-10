New Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 starts at $1,800 for 42mm, Wear 4100+, and future Wear OS 3 update

Now on its fourth-generation of Wear OS watches, Tag Heuer today announced the Connected Calibre E4. It features modern specs in line with other non-Samsung wearables and comes in two sizes.

The highlight is the smaller 42mm model (13.925mm thick case), which along with the 45mm (15.1mm) model, features a larger, slightly protruded crown with “redesigned push buttons” that are meant to be slimmer and provide “enhanced ergonomy.” The smaller watch has thinner bezels (1-12) and is available in steel, while the larger is going to a rugged and sporty look (5-60) with a black titanium case also available.

The 1.28-inch (412×412 for 326PPI) or 1.39-inch (454×454 also 326PPI) OLED is protected by sapphire glass. Tag Heuer touts how the 45mm model (440mAh) has up to 30% more battery life than previous generations, while there’s a vertical dock stand charger. The 42mm comes in at 330mAh for a full day of usage that includes a one-hour “sport session.” Both watches tout 50 meters of water resistance.

Fitness is a big focus, with health stats viewable through the Tag Heuer companion app. There are on-watch guided workouts and some rather nice mechanically and digitally inspired watch faces. This includes a nice take on the Apple Watch’s Infographic Modular, but for a round display.

Besides the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and Bluetooth 5.0 for two times faster data transfer speeds, there’s an ambient light sensor, barometer, compass, heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, NFC, and microphone.

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 ships with Wear OS 2 in March, but will be upgradable to Wear OS 3. The Verge also notes that the Swiss brand still offers an upgrade program where owners get trade-in credit towards a mechanical watch.

Pricing starts at $1,800 for a 42mm with a rubber strap, while the 45mm starts at $2,050 and goes to $2,500 for the titanium case.

