Limited Google Doodle celebrates Lantern Festival 2022

The latest limited Google Doodle is celebrating Lantern Festival 2022, which signifies the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Although celebrations are limited in certain regions in 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic, the Lantern Festival or Shangyuan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the full moon or the 15th day of the first month of the lunisolar Chinese calendar. Celebrations are not limited to just China with various nations with large East Asian populations taking part.

Modern-day celebrations of the Lantern Festival follow traditions that have stretched back over 2,000 years to the start of the Eastern Han Dynasty. Despite the historical element, many of the lanterns often adorning the skies during the event today are small orbs rather than the hand-made versions seen over the previous millennia. Some lanterns even include small pieces of paper with riddles inscribed with messages of good fortune, abundant harvest and prosperity among all manner of wishes.

That said, many taking part still craft unique designs that take on all sizes and shapes. These can range from giant dragons to tiny lanterns small enough to fit in your palm. With 2022 being the Year of the Tiger, the Lantern Festival is bound to be filled with tigers and designs featuring the so-called “King of the Jungle.”

Sadly, this animated Doodle is only visible in the United Kingdom, Taiwan, and Australia and features a number of line-style or minimal Lantern Festival stalwarts. Dumplings in broth, classic red and tubular lanterns, and a small yellow moon to signify the Lunar calendar.

Happy Lantern Festival 2022 to all those celebrating across the globe!

