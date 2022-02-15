Walmart’s Onn Android TV streamer gets another update w/ January 2022 security patch

Super-affordable Android devices are not hard to find, but all too often they’re essentially abandoned immediately with very few updates. Last year, Walmart debuted the most affordable Android TV streamers ever under its Onn brand, and yet another update that delivers the latest January 2022 security patch.

Rolling out now, at least on the 4K version of Walmart’s Android TV device, another system update delivers the January 2022 security patch. The changelog is decidedly lacking, with no details on any other changes. Some users on Reddit further report seeing no visible changes in firmware version 1.01.34.

Despite the lack of any notable changes — Android TV system updates rarely actually deliver new features — it’s fantastic to see Walmart offering such good support to its Onn Android TV streamers by delivering the January 2022 security patch following past updates. This latest patch is a month behind, of course, but it’s a considerably newer patch than you’ll find on most other Android TV/Google TV devices, with it being even more impressive given the price range.

Previously, updates to Walmart’s Onn Android TV streamers included tweaks to HDR, fixes for freezing issues that some owners reported, and assorted other bug fixes.

Walmart is still selling its Android TV streamers for $19.88 for the 4K model and $14.88 for the 1080p streaming stick.

