Realme 9 Pro series launches w/ color-changing design, IMX766 sensors, more

- Feb. 16th 2022 4:00 am PT

0

The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are now official with the device duo touting some impressive color-changing finishes and impressive internal specifications.

We’ve seen the affordable smartphone space shift and evolve over the past few years as OEMs compete for this burgeoning segment. The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ sit squarely in the middle of the pack with some substantial upgrades over the Realme 8 series from last year.

A minor divergence means that the Realme 9 Pro comes with a 120Hz 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging via wire. The Pro+ utilizes a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery that can be topped up at 33W speeds. Both handsets will ship with Realme UI 3.0 atop Android 12.

Triple camera setups adorn the Pro and Pro+ with the latter coming with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, eight-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a two-megapixel macro lens. Selfies are provided via a 16-megapixel camera hidden within the punch-hole display notch. The Realme 9 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel main sensor, eight-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, and a two-megapixel macro lens with the very same 16-megapixel selfie camera round front.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Realme 9 Pro+ is that color-changing real panel that will shift from blue to a pinkish hue when exposed directly to UV light. This effect occurs in just three seconds and will slowly fade back to blue in just five minutes. This color-changing feat is only available on the Sunrise Blue variant but the Pro+ is also available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black.

The Realme 9 series is propped up by the entry-level Realme 9i, which has a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4/6GB RAM, and 64/128GB of storage. It packs in a 5,000mAh internal battery cell and can be topped up at 33W speeds.

Pricing for the Realme 9 Pro Plus will start at $379 for the 6GB/128GB model. Meanwhile, the Realme 9 Pro will have a starting price of $319 for the 6GB/128GB variant. However, it’s worth noting that the Chinese OEM is unlikely to offer the duo in North American markets. UK pricing starts at £349 for the 8GB/256GB model, while the Realme 9 Pro 8GB/128GB model costs £299.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Realme

Realme

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4