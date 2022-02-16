Realme 9 Pro series launches w/ color-changing design, IMX766 sensors, more

The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are now official with the device duo touting some impressive color-changing finishes and impressive internal specifications.

We’ve seen the affordable smartphone space shift and evolve over the past few years as OEMs compete for this burgeoning segment. The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ sit squarely in the middle of the pack with some substantial upgrades over the Realme 8 series from last year.

A minor divergence means that the Realme 9 Pro comes with a 120Hz 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging via wire. The Pro+ utilizes a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery that can be topped up at 33W speeds. Both handsets will ship with Realme UI 3.0 atop Android 12.

Triple camera setups adorn the Pro and Pro+ with the latter coming with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, eight-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a two-megapixel macro lens. Selfies are provided via a 16-megapixel camera hidden within the punch-hole display notch. The Realme 9 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel main sensor, eight-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, and a two-megapixel macro lens with the very same 16-megapixel selfie camera round front.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Realme 9 Pro+ is that color-changing real panel that will shift from blue to a pinkish hue when exposed directly to UV light. This effect occurs in just three seconds and will slowly fade back to blue in just five minutes. This color-changing feat is only available on the Sunrise Blue variant but the Pro+ is also available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black.

The Realme 9 series is propped up by the entry-level Realme 9i, which has a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4/6GB RAM, and 64/128GB of storage. It packs in a 5,000mAh internal battery cell and can be topped up at 33W speeds.

Pricing for the Realme 9 Pro Plus will start at $379 for the 6GB/128GB model. Meanwhile, the Realme 9 Pro will have a starting price of $319 for the 6GB/128GB variant. However, it’s worth noting that the Chinese OEM is unlikely to offer the duo in North American markets. UK pricing starts at £349 for the 8GB/256GB model, while the Realme 9 Pro 8GB/128GB model costs £299.

