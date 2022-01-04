Realme GT 2 Pro launches in China w/ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120Hz LTPO display, more

After teasing for the past few weeks, the Realme GT 2 Pro has launched in China as the firms most high-end flagship to date.

Known more recently as a budget flagship brand, Realme is branching out in 2022 with a smartphone that might pique the interest of many Android fans courtesy of an impressive spec sheet with familiar design. There is an air of OnePlus 9 series here, but there are a couple of devices to tackle.

The high-end Realme GT 2 Pro launch event showcased the 6.7-inch device complete with a slightly curved 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display. Powering the screen is a combination of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12GB of RAM, and 128/256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While the battery capacity is capped at 5,000mAh with 65W fast charging supported here, too.

The phone comes in two distinct finishes for a unique look and feel. There is a paper-inspired “bio-based polymer” which has been designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and a more standard matte glass back version.









At the rear, the launch event also touted the camera prowess on offer with the Realme GT 2 Pro coming with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide, and a two-megapixel macro sensor included. The selfie camera is rated at an impressive 32-megapixels here, too.

So far so good, but Realme also unveiled a lesser Realme GT 2 device that features a 6.62-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8/12GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage offered. The standard Realme GT 2 also includes a 5,000mAh internal cell with 65W wired charging as standard.





There are some downgrades in the camera department with the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor backed by an eight-megapixel ultra-wide lens and, yet another, pointless two-megapixel macro sensor. That’s not all as the selfie camera resolution is halved to 16-megapixels on the Realme GT 2. All Realme GT 2 series handsets are set to launch with RealmeUI 3.0 atop Android 12 pre-installed.

Sadly, the Realme GT 2 duo has only officially launched in China, but Realme has confirmed that the GT 2 series will “debut in Europe soon”. Pricing starts at 3,899 yuan for 8GB/128GB up to 4,799 yuan for the 12GB/512GB Realme GT 2 Pro. Conversely, the standard model will start at just 2,699 yuan for the 8GB/128GB version.

