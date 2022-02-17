OnePlus Nord 2 CE goes official w/ Dimensity 900, 65W ‘SuperVOOC’ charging, Android 11

OnePlus has now officially unveiled the Nord 2 CE or “Core Edition” with the even more affordable version of last year’s midranger featuring some interesting hardware.

While we wait for more information on the global launch of the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, the Nord 2 CE may offer eager fans an affordable device that leverages much of what has made the Nord series a resounding success in selected regions. This time around it takes much of what made 2nd generation Nord and trims away the fat.

To start the OnePlus Nord 2 CE comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glas 5 and with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood OnePlus has continued to utilize a MediaTek processer, this time it’s the Dimensity 900. This is paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is a notable and welcome return of the 3.5mm headphone port here too – as is common on most midrange Android devices.

The battery comes in at 4,500mAh with a dual 2,250mAh structure to enable the superfast 65W “SuperVOOC” charging, which you may recognize from Oppo hardware. This time Warp Charge is being dropped in favor of the interchangeable Oppo tech. This does mean that you’ll be able to charge the OnePlus Nord 2 CE in 0-100% in under 35 minutes.

At the rear, the camera consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, eight-megapixel ultrawide, and two-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie camera is rated at 16-megapixels. All of your favorite features are here including Nightscape and Dual-View video, but no Hasselblad features are included — as this camera is not certified by the Swedish camera maker.

Most frustratingly here is the software. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.0 atop Android 11. OnePlus has stated that OxygenOS 12.0 and Android 12 will be available later in 2022 with a further OS update and 3 years of security patches also available.

In Europe, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue and is set to go on sale from March 10 priced at £299 or around $406, with pre-orders starting on March 3 direct from the OnePlus website.

