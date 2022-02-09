OnePlus and Oppo’s combination of OxygenOS and ColorOS tipped to arrive with Android 13

The Oppo takeover of OnePlus has left a lot of questions over the past year, and software was the biggest concern for many. According to a new report, OnePlus and Oppo are due to fully merge their OxygenOS and ColorOS skins into one with Android 13.

MySmartPrice reports, citing Yogesh Brar’s sources, that Oppo and OnePlus will merge their two experiences into one, officially, with the Android 13 update.

This lines up with recent rumors that the OnePlus 10 Pro would launch without this unified OS when it expands to global markets. Instead, the phone would make its debut outside of China with OxygenOS. If true, this would also mean that other upcoming OnePlus releases including the OnePlus Nord CE 2, as well as Oppo’s Find X5 series, would lack this merged software.

This “unified” OS is not to be confused with OxygenOS in its current state. As of the OnePlus Nord 2, OxygenOS is technically built on top of ColorOS, but still a different experience in user-facing elements. This new “unified” OS is believed to be an actual merger of OxygenOS and ColorOS. Details on features, design, and more are still unknown for this merged platform.

According to this new report, the new take on Android would arrive in the second half of 2022. Branding is unclear, though it was said at one point it may be called “H2OOS.”

