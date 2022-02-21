Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners report display issues, appears limited to Exynos models

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup is being delivered to its first buyers this week, with early pre-orders being delivered around the world. However, some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners are seeing their shiny new phone exhibit a strange display issue.

According to several posts across Reddit, a display issue on the Galaxy S22 Ultra sees the display with a line of jumbled pixels that show what looks like a form of static across the bottom half of the panel. This doesn’t appear to happen constantly, but rather primarily with content such as videos or games.

The exact cause of this issue is unclear, but its appearance does suggest it could be a hardware issue. Interestingly, the behavior has only shown up so far on Exynos versions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as one Reddit thread brings out. At first glance, that might seem like a hint that Snapdragon models are unlikely to see the same behavior, but today is probably the first day a considerable number of Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers from Snapdragon regions will actually get their phones to check for any potential display problems, so it’s too early to tell.

Should this prove to be a hardware issue, Samsung will likely be willing to accept these defective units back through typical support channels. However, that does come while stock for the Galaxy S22 Ultra especially is being delayed through some retail channels due to high demand.

In our review of the Galaxy S22 Ultra published last week, we praised the phone’s excellent display for having stellar colors and sharpness, but unfortunately sitting beneath Samsung’s curved glass. Still, it’d be a definite disappointment to have that display have issues such as this.

More on Galaxy S22:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: