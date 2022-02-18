Galaxy S22 demand is at an ‘all-time high’ as shipping dates quickly slip to April for some models

Between shortages and shipping delays, it’s no surprise when newly released products have long shipping times. However, just days ahead of their formal release, the shipping dates for Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series are slipping quickly.

If you’ve visited Samsung.com anytime in the past couple of days, you’ve probably noticed that shipping dates for pre-orders on the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are slipping quickly. There’s not a single model that will ship by the release date of February 25, with the earliest you can get a device from Samsung being during the first week of March. Some models have been pushed back as far as April, with the 1TB models pushed all the way back to April 15.

As pointed out by the folks over at PCMag, the situation is far worse at carriers. T-Mobile’s earliest estimate for a Galaxy S22 Ultra is March 25, with some variants delayed as far back as May. Verizon and AT&T have similar estimates for all models being in late March to mid-April.

The outlook isn’t quite as bad when you look outside of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the regular S22 and S22+ generally ready to ship by March 4 when you buy from Samsung’s website. Verizon and T-Mobile even have them ready to ship by February 25.

While delays and shortages are surely playing a role here, Samsung says that demand is at an “all-time” high, saying in a statement:

We’re grateful for the excitement and response to our new Galaxy S22 series. Interest in Galaxy S22 series is at an all-time high with the pre-order volume exceeding our expectations. We’re committed to getting these devices to our customers as early as possible. However, some customers may experience delays depending on market, model and color. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding

Notably, demand for the Galaxy Tab S8 series also caused pre-orders to temporarily be paused due to the demand.

Meanwhile, early pre-orders for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are already starting to ship from Samsung in the United States and other countries. But if you didn’t get in on that initial batch, it’s going to be a while.

