Google for Games hosting Developer Summit 2022 in March w/ Play Games for PC, Stadia sessions 

Google for Games today announced its 2022 Developer Summit is set for March 15, which is a week before the Game Developers Conference. It covers how to build using the company’s various gaming platforms and cloud tools, as well as advertising.

This year’s event, like last year, is virtual and starts with a keynote at 9 a.m. PT that runs 75 minutes:

Check out new solutions for game devs that make it easier to build high quality games and reach growing audiences around the world. Hear from leaders across our Android, Google Play, Ads, Cloud, and Stadia teams.

The 2022 Developer Summit features two tracks:

Mobile Games : Hear from Android, Google Play, Firebase, and Ads teams with updates and announcements for mobile developers, publishers, marketers, and more.

: Hear from Android, Google Play, Firebase, and Ads teams with updates and announcements for mobile developers, publishers, marketers, and more. Cloud Games and Infrastructure Track: Check out the sessions below for updates and insights to help scale your game to billions of players from Google Cloud and Stadia

Stadia is part of the second track with the sessions not particularly user-facing and reflects its new status as a white label platform for other gaming companies.

How to write a Windows emulator for Linux from scratch? Detailed overview of the technology behind Google’s solution for running unmodified Windows games on Stadia. This is a deep technical walkthrough of some of the core concepts with the goal to allow curious programmers to better understand such technologies and potentially to build their own.

Meanwhile, sessions of note on the Android side, which counts Play Games on PC, include:

Google Play Games on PC: Expand your reach, engagement, & ROI Google Play Games on PC allows you to distribute your Android mobile games to Windows PCs using your existing codebase. Learn about our new platform, see a demo, and understand the requirements for joining.

Google Play Games on PC: User sign in, as easy as 1-2-3 Seamless continuity is a key feature of Google Play Games on PC, but also very important for mobile games in general. In this talk we discuss why seamless continuity is difficult, and how Play Games Services (PGS) can help you offer it for your users on Google Play. We then cover the key points of how to integrate PGS into a game, and give recommendations on how to integrate PGS with other identity systems.

Google Play Games on PC: Developer journeys Learn how to optimize your mobile game for Google Play Games on PC and get tips from partners who are bringing their best game experiences to PC players. We’ll also hear how Moonton brought their game, Mobile Legends, to Google Play Games on PC.

Games on Foldable Devices Foldable devices offer new opportunities for game developers. Large displays provide immersive gameplay on a phone that still fits in a pocket, while multiple displays create new ways to engage the player. This talk will cover some practical aspects of adding foldable support to your game.

You can register for updates here and view the full session list.

