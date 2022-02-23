Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 sees $342 refurb discount, DJI Osmo Mobile 3 $100, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a 1-day Samsung Galaxy S21 refurb discount at $458 and more via Woot. That’s alongside the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal at $100 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G hits $458 in Woot refurb sale

Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB at $458 in several styles. Down from its original $800 price tag, this is well below our previous $700 mention and a new all-time low at $342 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that drops this Friday, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal drops to $100

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit for $100. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while marking the first discount in over 2 months. This comes within $1 of the Black Friday discount, as well.

While not the newest accessory from DJI, the Osmo Mobile 3 brings multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone or Android smartphone, allowing you to easily capture silky smooth videos. A built-in mount is compatible with a variety of handset sizes, and everything can fold flat when not in use to take up less space in your bag. This combo kit version also includes a bundled tripod and carrying case to bring even more value into the mix. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

OtterBox’s new Galaxy S22 series cases on sale for the first time

With Samsung’s just-announced Galaxy S22 series handsets launching this Friday (pre-order discounts still live), Verizon Wireless is now discounting a selection of OtterBox’s all-new cases. Our top pick is the new OtterBox Defender Pro Galaxy S22 Ultra Case at $45. Down from $60, you’re not only looking at the very first discount to date, but also a 23% price cut, and a new all-time low.

As one of the more rugged covers from OtterBox, its Defender Pro case arrives to protect your Galaxy S22 Ultra from drops, bumps, and other potential damage. This time around, the case is made from 50% recycled plastics all while retaining the usual rugged inclusions like port covers and an antimicrobial coating.

