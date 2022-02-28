Lenovo announces Flex 3i and Flex 5i affordable and mid-range Chromebooks

As part of MWC, Lenovo is announcing a few new Chrome OS devices, including the well-rounded IdeaPad Flex 5i and more affordable Flex 3i Chromebooks.

As the “Flex” naming implies, both the Flex 5i Chromebook and Flex 3i Chromebook are convertible laptops with 360° hinges to fold into a tablet for maximum flexibility. To help make the most of the tablet experience, the Flex 5i offers support for USI pens including Lenovo’s own. With a tall 16:10 aspect ratio for its 14-inch screen, the Flex 5i Chromebook is primed for media and the web while remaining totable.

For the performance seekers, the Flex 5i Chromebook offers solid upper-mid-range specs, all the way up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, though only 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, those with an eye for arts and entertainment, you can upgrade to a nicer screen with higher brightness and more vibrant sRGB colors.

A little further down Lenovo’s product line, the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is on the larger side with its 15.6″ display. With the extra real estate, the Flex 3i Chromebook brings a full numpad on the right-hand side of the keyboard. Otherwise, this model is a step down in terms of performance, packing an Intel Pentium processor at the highest, which should still more than suffice for simple web use and schoolwork.

Both Chromebooks feature speakers tuned by MaxxAudio, and can power through as much as 10 hours of use on a single charge. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook starts at $399.99 and should go on sale in May, while the Flex 5i should arrive the following month and retail for $499.99. The two are also joined by a new tablet in Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet lineup.

IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook specs

Processor options: Intel Pentium 8505 Intel Core i3-1215U Intel Core i5-1235U

Camera: 1080p FHD

1080p FHD Memory options: 4GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage options: 64GB eMMC 128GB eMMC 256GB SSD 512GB SSD

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Display options: 14″ FHD IPS, 300 nits 14″ FHD IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

USI Pen support: Optional

Optional Dimensions: 12.4″ x 9.0″ x 0.8″

12.4″ x 9.0″ x 0.8″ Connectivity: 2×2 WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: MicroSD USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C) USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) Headphone/microphone

Color options: Stone Blue Storm Grey



IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook specs

Processor options: Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium N6000

Camera: 720p

720p Memory options: 4GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage options: 32GB eMMC 64GB eMMC 128GB eMMC

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Display: 15.6″ FHD IPS, 300 nits

15.6″ FHD IPS, 300 nits Dimensions: 14.25″ x 9.76″ x 0.75″ Connectivity: Up to Intel WiFi 6 (802.11 ax 2×2 MIMO) Bluetooth 5.1

Ports: MicroSD USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-C) 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A) HDMI Headphone/microphone

Color options: Abyss Blue Arctic Grey



