Google app tweaks its dark theme on Android to be darker 

Similar to desktop Search changes last week, the Google app on Android has been updated with a darker dark theme as part of today’s beta.

This change primarily applies to the background of Google Discover. Instead of light gray (#202124), the dark theme is now closer to black (#171717) with everything, especially the Google logo, contrasting more. The background of the pill-shaped search field has been similarly tweaked, but there’s no change to the light gray bottom bar.

You can see a similar change at the top of the Search results page, though the actual list of links is unchanged. There are also no changes to Assistant Snapshot.

At this point, it’s unclear whether these tweaks to the dark theme are specific to Google Search or whether there will be a company-wide mandate to make everything darker.

Unlike the web change, which is not yet widely rolled out, the tweaked Google app dark theme is live with version 13.8 in the beta channel.

