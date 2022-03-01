Google Assistant can repel mosquitos with this neat connected repellant system

With Winter coming to a close, we’re all excited to get back outdoors. To help with the pesky mosquitos that will be coming back out in the coming months, Thermacell has just launched a new mosquito repellant system that works with Google Assistant.

“Liv” is a connected mosquito repellant system that works on-demand with Google Assistant and Alexa and can repel the annoying bugs in a space of around 945 sqft with the base kit that includes three repellers and a hub to keep them all connected. That kit costs $699, with a four-pack jumping up to $799 and a five-pack for $899, covering up to 1,600 sqft.

Thermacell is well-known for its repellant systems, with older portable versions using the same basic technology as this new system. “Liv” is meant to be installed semi-permanently, and uses a solution containing metofluthrin, a synthetic molecule which is modeled after chrysanthemum flowers and a natural repellant they emit. The Verge says that Thermacell’s other systems using this technology are quite effective. The “dome” of protection is designed to be odorless and weatherproof, and runs off of small cartridges that last around 40 hours (refills cost around $20 per cartridge.)

“Liv” connects via a hub that you plug into an outdoor outlet, which connects to Wi-Fi to accept commands from Google Assistant, Alexa, or an app on your phone. It takes 15-30 minutes for the system to repel mosquitos, which is where Google Assistant could certainly come in handy.

Thermacell has opened sales of the “Liv” system starting today on its website.

