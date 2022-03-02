Essential Android gaming now 10% OFF with the powerhouse Black Shark 4 Pro

For hardcore mobile gamers, specs are everything. Often that comes with a high price but the Black Shark 4 Pro gives you masses of under-the-hood grunt for gaming on the go, all without a massive price tag.

Recently released to global markets the Black Shark 4 Pro packs in the flagship tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a silky smooth 6.67-inch 144Hz AMOLED display which has been tuned to ensure not only does it have incredible color accuracy but it even includes an industry-leading 720Hz touch sampling rate. Compared to many other gaming phones on the market it’s literally no competition — giving you crucial reaction time boosts in your favorite titles.

With such a big, bright and beautiful display to get to grips with the Black Shark 4 Pro adds pop-up magnetic shoulder triggers so that no area is obscured when you are solely focused on the game at hand. When you’re not gaming, these magnetic triggers act as quick shortcuts to do all manner of things such as activate the flashlight, take screenshots, free up on-device RAM, and much more.

Stereo speakers blast crisp, clean audio in tandem so that you can fully immerse yourself in the biggest and best Android games. These speakers shine when you want to watch some of the best content on Netflix and YouTube too. If you prefer keeping things quiet in your surroundings, then the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack means lag-free audio and voice chat in your favorite online titles.

Running out of juice is no problem here too as the Black Shark 4 Pro includes super fast 120W charging that can top-up the 4,500mAh dual-cell battery from 0-100% in under 15 minutes. Yes, under 15 minutes. Unlike many other brands, the Black Shark 4 Pro even comes with the charger in the box at no extra cost so you don’t need to fork out extras to game all day.

A liquid cooling system helps reduce heat from charging while also ensuring that the back of the phone is cool to the touch when playing 3D games at the highest graphical settings. CPU temperature is reduced up to 18°C compared to the previous generation. Not only is this good for lifespan, it also means added comfort when you’re crushing the competition.

This is a powerhouse gaming package and the Black Shark Joy UI software helps you bleed out every single frame from your favorite games while giving access to added controls and features. This software is based upon MIUI 12.5 and includes Shark Space 4.0. From this control panel, you can adjust performance on a game-by-game basis, minimize or mute notifications entirely and access all kinds of extra functions to enhance your experience.

There’s a triple camera setup here too that offers 64-megapixel photos and can record videos at up to 60fps in 4K UHD. You have an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera here too. You can dive into Zoom calls with a 20-megapixel selfie camera here too which in tandem with the stereo speakers is a great option to have.

Not all gaming phones need to be bright, gaudy lumps of tech that are unwieldy. The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in sleek colors that do not distract from the high-quality finishes across all facets of the handset. You can pick it up in Shadow Black, Misty Grey, and Cosmos Black.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is now available to US buyers priced at just $579 and even has a limited time discount at Amazon with code “KSS2LE3M” that puts the price down to just $521 for one of the outright best value dedicated gaming phones on the market today.

