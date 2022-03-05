Narwal’s 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop takes the work out of cleaning the house – get $150 off now

Robot vacuums have been around for a while, with the ability to quickly and easily clean dust and pet hair around your home automatically, but true cleaning requires more. That’s where the Narwal T10 steps in, with a 2-in-1 design that can vacuum the floors and then run a mopping cycle. Here’s how you can save on this useful robot.

The Narwal T10 goes beyond the Roombas and other robot vacuums you’ve known in the past, with advanced features to clean your house.

Narwal T10 – Vacuum Power

It has a powerful motor for suction that comes out to 1800pa. The sleek little vacuum also uses two triangle side brushes to avoid hair entanglement, unlike the brushes that most older robot vacuums use. If someone in your house has long hair, it’s a feature you’ll almost instantly come to love. The vacuum also uses two brushes along the front to pull in debris, leading to a much more efficient cleaning than the many vacuums that only have one brush.

Once that dust and debris is captured, the T10 has a HEPA-rated filter to keep it out of the air, something that’s useful as allergy season approaches.

Intelligent Navigation & Phone Control

But the Narwal T10 goes beyond just basic vacuum suction. To navigate around your home, the machine uses LIDAR sensors and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) to create an efficient route around your home that also ensures it’ll come back to its dock safely. This also results in a “zig-zag” pattern that efficiently cleans your home, rather than just bouncing around from wall to wall.

The map can be viewed on your Android phone or iPhone, with virtual no-go zones for sensitive locations, controls over suction and mopping, battery alerts, and even a child lock.

Narwal 2-in-1 – Mop

The real standout feature of the Narwal T10, though, may be its mopping feature. Two mopping pads can be attached to the machine and rotate at 180RPM with 10N of pressure. In other words, the mops constantly scrub your floors, with light pressure to ensure true cleaning and a shiny finish. In its mopping mode, the Narwal T10 is also exceptionally quiet, at just 45dB of ambient noise – that’s roughly equivalent to the sound levels of a library or a quiet street.

Better yet, the mops automatically clean themselves, too. The dock can hold 1.3 gallons of clean water, with a second tank to hold the dirtied water as the robot cleans your home. The mop even automatically dries to prevent germs and bacteria from getting out of hand. If the robot is mid-way through cleaning your home – it can handle up to 3,000 sqft in one go – it will automatically return home, clean itself, and then resume where it left off. The dock also recharges the T10, which takes a little over two hours for the updated 5,800 mAh battery. It takes just 0.1kWh of energy to run this vacuum for over three hours, and the dock has a button that immediately starts the cleaning process with just one tap.

Save $150, and get a free pack of detergent sheets

The Narwal T10 is currently available for $150 off its retail price, matching the lowest price ever back at Black Friday.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: