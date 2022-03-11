Amazon Alexa is now available on the latest Wear OS smartwatches from Fossil and Skagen

The launch of the Skagen Falster Gen 6 earlier this year brought with it the reveal of a partnership between Amazon and Fossil that would bring Alexa to select Wear OS smartwatches. Now, a few months later, that feature is finally going live.

Since the last Skagen Falster’s launch, an Amazon Alexa app has been pre-installed on the device that simply opened to a “coming soon” message. Back in January, Skagen and Fossil told us that the app would launch on Gen 6 hardware this year, but offered no specific timeline. As it turns out, it was but a mere three-month wait.

A quiet update to the Alexa app on Fossil and Skagen Gen 6 smartwatches has enabled support for Amazon Alexa on Wear OS. To get things set up, you’ll need to give the app permissions to use the microphone, as well as download the Alexa app on your paired smartphone and link the app and your smartwatch to your Amazon account. In the Alexa app on your phone, navigate to Devices > Add Device and pick “Smartwatch.”

Once paired, Alexa on your Fossil or Skagen Wear OS watch works pretty flawlessly. The app will suggest that you set a shortcut button to launch Amazon’s voice assistant, since it won’t work with always-listening commands as Google Assistant does on Wear OS. In the app, you can interact with Alexa via voice, with commands including questions, notification readouts, making phone calls from your watch, and home controls as well.

The only real limitation is that, unlike Assistant, Alexa on Wear OS won’t read out responses verbally, and is instead only able to offer feedback via text, and the formatting is often quite messy. Some questions, such as the weather, offer richer layouts. The other slight annoyance is that you’ll get a constant Alexa notification on your connected phone, but that’s easy enough to turn off.

It was 80° on Sunday

It’s unclear how widely this feature is rolling out, but from what we can tell, it should be available to the majority of Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 owners. Fossil previously told us that, in time, Alexa may be available for its older Wear OS products as well.

